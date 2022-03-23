 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Sunny Outlook Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Philadelphia Flyers v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings added Oskar Sundqvist via trade for more than just on-ice contributions - Freep

“We’ve got rave reviews on his character and his popularity in the locker room in St. Louis,” Yzerman said. “I’m very happy to hear that, much like the addition of Marc Staal to our locker room — veterans that have been around that are good guys, that can really create a good atmosphere or help build a good atmosphere in the locker room.”

Good in the room
Good in the room
GOOD in the ROOM
GOOD IN THE ROOM

Around the League

That’s ugly.

It feels like the Senators are going to get punished for dropping the ball on this whole situation, which could really hurt the Knights who needed to make cap space, but I will also say that Dadonov’s agent is the person ultimately responsible for making sure his client was protected from stuff like this.

Loading comments...