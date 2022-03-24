Morning Skate: Red Wings at Islanders - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Place: UBS Arena, Somewhere in New York

TV: BSDET, MSG+

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Islanders Blog: Lighthouse Hockey

The Islanders are hot of late with 15 points in their last ten games. If they’re not careful they might find a way to magically make up a 17 point deficit in their last 21 games.

(spoiler: they won’t)

But, if anything, they’re always going to be a pain in the ass to play against. Barry Trotz being behind the bench and Lamoriello behind the team’s building guarantees that.

The Isles play the kind of hockey people think the Wild play: They don’t score well, but are the fifth-best defensive team in the league. The power play is somewhat less-stinky than Detroit’s but nothing special. Again, their PK is top ten.

Pleasantly surprised with the debuts of Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman. Looking forward to more of that. Also looking to see if Moritz Seider ends some dork trying to hit him again.