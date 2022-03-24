Quick Hits: The Puppers Edition

Just ICYMI

FiveThirtyEight projections give them a 9% chance of making the playoffs heading into Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. That will be a tough one, as the Avs continue to overpower most opponents. Thereafter is a critical stretch: at the Minnesota Wild, at the Dallas Stars, a home-and-home against the St. Louis Blues and a home-and-home against the spiraling Vegas Golden Knights. We’ll have a much greater understanding of those playoff chances — in a positive or negative direction — following this gauntlet of matchups against playoff (or playoff-adjacent) clubs.