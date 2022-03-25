Quick Hits: The +100 Points Edition

In Red Wings Land
LIVE: Episode 13 - Darren McCarty/Fight Night At The Joe (ft. Dmac & Jake Rivard)— Unsung Octopi Podcast (@UnsungOctopiPod) March 24, 2022
Sean & Adri are joined by @wingingitmotown editor, @RivardNHL to talk to @DarrenMcCarty4 about life, Red Wings community, & March 26th, 1997, Fight Night!#LGRW https://t.co/CjGuvIMcXK
Around the League
I asked basic questions about the NHL to four friends whose only source of hockey information is me talking about it pic.twitter.com/l34toOoy4U— graph enjoyer (@lowerbodyinjury) March 24, 2022
