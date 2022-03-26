Quick Hits: The Warmups are Better than Alternates Edition

In Red Wings Land
What else can be said about @patfersch and this team? Proud of their resilience and fight. Enjoy this one Bronco Nation and let’s do it again Sunday! https://t.co/tOuTo83cnA— Dan Bartholomae (@danbart3) March 25, 2022
Former Wings assistant Pat Ferschweiler’s team.
Around the League
Introducing the 2022 #Canucks First Nations Night warm up jersey, designed by Musqueam artist Chase Gray.— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 25, 2022
The jersey was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art and incorporates three Musqueam colours: tumuth, sunset yellow, and black. pic.twitter.com/YIs4DAmi4h
Teams keep coming out with warmup jerseys that are so much better than their alternates.
