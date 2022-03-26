Red Wings vs Lightning: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

UPDATE: The Detroit Red Wings today recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.



Details: https://t.co/i1iLwRdn0p

Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond

Vrana-Veleno-Gagner

Sundqvist-Suter-Erne

Pearson/Hirose-Stephens-Zadina

Don’t see Rasmussen or Smith



D looks like one big rotation between Seider Hronek Lindstrom Oesterle Walman and Juolevi.

Don't see Staal — Max Bultman

Injury Update: Jeff Blashill said Greiss will be out through the weekend, Staal is questionable for tomorrow, Smith is still day to day & Rasmussen was out today with an illness but is expected to be available tomorrow.

No official update from Tampa Bay Lightning, but hearing Ryan McDonagh could be out a couple weeks after blocking a shot last night. Not expected to be long term or season ending, but is going to take some time. Tough for Tampa to lose a top d-man after losing six of last eight games

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond

Vrana - Veleno - Gagner

Erne - Suter - Sundqvist

Pearson - Stephens - Zadina

Game Time Decision: Rasmussen

Presumed Scratch: Hirose

Defense

Oesterle Seider

Walman - Hronek

Juolevi - Lindstrom

Questionable: Staal

Goalies

Nedeljkovic

Pickard

Tampa

Forwards

Palat - Point - Kucherov

Killorn - Stamkos - Hagel

Colton - Cirelli - Paul

Maroon - Bellemare - Perry

Defense

Hedman - Rutta

Sergachev - Cernak

McDonagh Foote - Bogosian

Goalies

Vasilevskiy

Elliott

Keys to the Game

1. Find a Blend That Works

Lots of forward lines and defense pairings shuffling going on for Detroit lately. Obviously it wasn’t made much easier following the jettison of a few players at the trade deadline on Monday. Add in the fact they’ve had a rotation of the lineup as a result of bumps, bruises, and bugs this week and you have a roster that has been the furthest thing from settled. It’ll be up to Blashill to get the lines and pairings right from puck drop today because Tampa certainly won’t wait for the Detroit blender to find the right mix.

2. Hold Onto Your Butts

Tampa may be in the middle of a tough stretch the last 2-3 weeks but teams with their pedigree have a way of flipping the switch when April nears. Given they just slid into a wildcard spot after losing Thursday this might be that time for them. The Wings are hoping the Bolts can wait another day before returning to form, but they’ll have to be at their best to keep Tampa down right now.

3. Show Some Fight on the March 26 Anniversary

Today marks the big 25th anniversary of one of the most historical nights in Red Wings history. It would be poetic justice for Detroit to show some energy like that night had against the defending Cup champs, just as they did that night long ago. Obviously there isn’t nearly the animosity between these clubs, with most of Detroit’s roster from back to back playoff losses to Tampa now gone. But maybe the energy in the building can at least cause some turbulence between these teams.