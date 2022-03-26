Red Wings vs Lightning: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 25, 2022
Details: https://t.co/i1iLwRdn0p pic.twitter.com/cBpQHAkgFx
Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) March 25, 2022
Vrana-Veleno-Gagner
Sundqvist-Suter-Erne
Pearson/Hirose-Stephens-Zadina
Don’t see Rasmussen or Smith
D looks like one big rotation between Seider Hronek Lindstrom Oesterle Walman and Juolevi.
Don’t see Staal
Injury Update: Jeff Blashill said Greiss will be out through the weekend, Staal is questionable for tomorrow, Smith is still day to day & Rasmussen was out today with an illness but is expected to be available tomorrow. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 25, 2022
Happy March 26th! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/oeyPPfvITx— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 26, 2022
No official update from @TBLightning, but hearing Ryan McDonagh could be out a couple weeks after blocking a shot last night. Not expected to be long term or season ending, but is going to take some time. Tough for Tampa to lose a top d-man after losing six of last eight games https://t.co/U96FNBhJWL— Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) March 26, 2022
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond
Vrana - Veleno - Gagner
Erne - Suter - Sundqvist
Pearson - Stephens - Zadina
Game Time Decision: Rasmussen
Presumed Scratch: Hirose
Defense
Oesterle Seider
Walman - Hronek
Juolevi - Lindstrom
Questionable: Staal
Goalies
Nedeljkovic
Pickard
Tampa
Forwards
Palat - Point - Kucherov
Killorn - Stamkos - Hagel
Colton - Cirelli - Paul
Maroon - Bellemare - Perry
Defense
Hedman - Rutta
Sergachev - Cernak
McDonagh Foote - Bogosian
Goalies
Vasilevskiy
Elliott
Keys to the Game
1. Find a Blend That Works
Lots of forward lines and defense pairings shuffling going on for Detroit lately. Obviously it wasn’t made much easier following the jettison of a few players at the trade deadline on Monday. Add in the fact they’ve had a rotation of the lineup as a result of bumps, bruises, and bugs this week and you have a roster that has been the furthest thing from settled. It’ll be up to Blashill to get the lines and pairings right from puck drop today because Tampa certainly won’t wait for the Detroit blender to find the right mix.
2. Hold Onto Your Butts
Tampa may be in the middle of a tough stretch the last 2-3 weeks but teams with their pedigree have a way of flipping the switch when April nears. Given they just slid into a wildcard spot after losing Thursday this might be that time for them. The Wings are hoping the Bolts can wait another day before returning to form, but they’ll have to be at their best to keep Tampa down right now.
3. Show Some Fight on the March 26 Anniversary
Today marks the big 25th anniversary of one of the most historical nights in Red Wings history. It would be poetic justice for Detroit to show some energy like that night had against the defending Cup champs, just as they did that night long ago. Obviously there isn’t nearly the animosity between these clubs, with most of Detroit’s roster from back to back playoff losses to Tampa now gone. But maybe the energy in the building can at least cause some turbulence between these teams.
Loading comments...