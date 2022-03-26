 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings vs Lightning: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By jpicks19
Detroit Red Wings v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Game Day Updates

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond
Vrana - Veleno - Gagner
Erne - Suter - Sundqvist
Pearson - Stephens - Zadina

Game Time Decision: Rasmussen
Presumed Scratch: Hirose

Defense
Oesterle Seider
Walman - Hronek
Juolevi - Lindstrom

Questionable: Staal

Goalies
Nedeljkovic
Pickard

Tampa

Forwards
Palat - Point - Kucherov
Killorn - Stamkos - Hagel
Colton - Cirelli - Paul
Maroon - Bellemare - Perry
Defense
Hedman - Rutta
Sergachev - Cernak
McDonagh Foote - Bogosian
Goalies
Vasilevskiy
Elliott

Keys to the Game

1. Find a Blend That Works

Lots of forward lines and defense pairings shuffling going on for Detroit lately. Obviously it wasn’t made much easier following the jettison of a few players at the trade deadline on Monday. Add in the fact they’ve had a rotation of the lineup as a result of bumps, bruises, and bugs this week and you have a roster that has been the furthest thing from settled. It’ll be up to Blashill to get the lines and pairings right from puck drop today because Tampa certainly won’t wait for the Detroit blender to find the right mix.

2. Hold Onto Your Butts

Tampa may be in the middle of a tough stretch the last 2-3 weeks but teams with their pedigree have a way of flipping the switch when April nears. Given they just slid into a wildcard spot after losing Thursday this might be that time for them. The Wings are hoping the Bolts can wait another day before returning to form, but they’ll have to be at their best to keep Tampa down right now.

3. Show Some Fight on the March 26 Anniversary

Today marks the big 25th anniversary of one of the most historical nights in Red Wings history. It would be poetic justice for Detroit to show some energy like that night had against the defending Cup champs, just as they did that night long ago. Obviously there isn’t nearly the animosity between these clubs, with most of Detroit’s roster from back to back playoff losses to Tampa now gone. But maybe the energy in the building can at least cause some turbulence between these teams.

