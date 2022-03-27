Quick Hits: The ‘Frozen Four’ Edition

In Red Wings Prospects News

Denver is headed to Beantown

Shipping Up To Boston For The Frozen Four! #PioneerTogether pic.twitter.com/izG1xgUqpZ — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) March 26, 2022

The Red Wings have a handful of prospects on this roster: Carter Mazur (70th pick in 2021), Shai Bulum (36th pick in 2021), and Antti Tuomisto (35th pick in 2019).

College Hockey Heats Up

Both the University of Michigan and Western Michigan University men’s hockey teams are in action today in the NCAA Tournament. WMU plays Minnesota at 4pm on ESPN2. U of M will drop the puck with Quinnipiac right after that at 6:30pm.

Here’s what the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament bracket looks like

NHL Happenings

Dadonov wins it for Vegas in OT — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 26, 2022

((laughs into the void))