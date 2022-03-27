 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The ‘Frozen Four’ Edition

A few Red Wings prospects are on their way to Boston

By KyleWiiM
COLLEGE HOCKEY: MAR 18 NCHC Frozen Faceoff - Denver v Minnesota Duluth

In Red Wings Prospects News

Denver is headed to Beantown

The Red Wings have a handful of prospects on this roster: Carter Mazur (70th pick in 2021), Shai Bulum (36th pick in 2021), and Antti Tuomisto (35th pick in 2019).

College Hockey Heats Up

Both the University of Michigan and Western Michigan University men’s hockey teams are in action today in the NCAA Tournament. WMU plays Minnesota at 4pm on ESPN2. U of M will drop the puck with Quinnipiac right after that at 6:30pm.

Here’s what the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament bracket looks like

NHL Happenings

((laughs into the void))

