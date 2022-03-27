Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings @ Pittsburgh Penguins - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 5:00pm ET

Place: PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ATTSN-PT, BSDETX

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Penguins Blog: PensBurgh

Preview

Detroit has really struggled with putting together a consistent effort as of late. Too often it seems the offense will show up, but the defense/goaltending will let them down. Or on the days their overworked goaltenders bring their “A” game, the offense gets goalied themselves or struggle to find any offensive push at all. They are going to have to dig deep to find a full game if they are going to win in Pittsburgh tonight as the Penguins come in seventh in the league in goal differential and in second place in the Metro Division with 88 points in 66 games. Looking at their individual stats, the usual suspects ae at the top with Jake Guentzel leading the team in goals with 31 and Sidney Crosby leading the team in assists and points with 43 and 66 respectively. Tristan Jarry has had an excellent season in net for the Penguins, appearing in 51 of their 66 games so far (winning 32) while still maintaining a .921 save percentage. They have been equally as good at home and on the road, while Detroit continues to struggle away from Little Caesars Arena.

With Pittsburgh having the day off yesterday after a tough 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday, look for the Penguins to come out of the gate with a ton of energy and try to take advantage of a Detroit team that has struggled with surrendering early goals and starting on time the entire season. This will be a tough win for Detroit today but a gutsy win today could give this team a lot of confidence going into the final month of the season.