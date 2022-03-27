Detroit Red Wings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

It's a great day for hockey (and third jerseys!)



Game preview: https://t.co/H4Fq49qOE1 pic.twitter.com/dPFQhffX4N — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 27, 2022

The Penguins are facing the Red Wings in one of nine home games left this season— and picking up points at PPG Paints is beginning to feel pretty important. https://t.co/k0Oq6vAwNY — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) March 27, 2022

Projected Lines

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Adam Erne - Pius Suter – Oskar Sundqvist

Jakub Vrana – Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner

Taro Hirose – Michael Rasmussen – Filip Zadina

Defense

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider

Olli Juolevi - Filip Hronek

Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Calvin Pickard

PENGUINS

Forwards

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Rickard Rakell – Jeff Carter – Kasperi Kapanen

Danton Heinen – Teddy Blueger – Evan Rodrigues

Radim Zohorna – Brian Boyle – Mark Friedman

Defense

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Michael Matheson – John Marino

Marcus Pettersson – Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith

Keys to the Game

Start On Time

Starting a game slow and finding themselves down early has been a consistent problem for the Red Wings this season. One they will need to avoid in a situation where they are playing the back end of a back to back and their opponent is locked in a very tight race for playoff positioning.

Move

That is it really. Whether it be creating more movement on the power play, move bodies from in front of their own goalie, or move the puck up ice and into the attacking zone more efficiently instead of constantly playing a chip and chase style...Detroit too often finds themselves stationary and needs to create movement. This team has some very good skaters and they will need to utilize those skills tonight if they hope to come out of Pittsburgh with two points.

Finish What They Start

The Penguins are a bit of a surprisingly stingy team in terms of goals allowed. Tristan Jarry has been solid in net and the team in front does a decent job limiting dangerous scoring opportunities. To win tonight, Detroit absolutely has to find ways to finish more of those limited opportunities.