Detroit Red Wings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

It's a great day for hockey (and third jerseys!)— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 27, 2022
Game preview: https://t.co/H4Fq49qOE1 pic.twitter.com/dPFQhffX4N
The Penguins are facing the Red Wings in one of nine home games left this season— and picking up points at PPG Paints is beginning to feel pretty important. https://t.co/k0Oq6vAwNY— PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) March 27, 2022
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne - Pius Suter – Oskar Sundqvist
Jakub Vrana – Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner
Taro Hirose – Michael Rasmussen – Filip Zadina
Defense
Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Olli Juolevi - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Calvin Pickard
PENGUINS
Forwards
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Rickard Rakell – Jeff Carter – Kasperi Kapanen
Danton Heinen – Teddy Blueger – Evan Rodrigues
Radim Zohorna – Brian Boyle – Mark Friedman
Defense
Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang
Michael Matheson – John Marino
Marcus Pettersson – Chad Ruhwedel
Goalies
Tristan Jarry
Casey DeSmith
Keys to the Game
Start On Time
Starting a game slow and finding themselves down early has been a consistent problem for the Red Wings this season. One they will need to avoid in a situation where they are playing the back end of a back to back and their opponent is locked in a very tight race for playoff positioning.
Move
That is it really. Whether it be creating more movement on the power play, move bodies from in front of their own goalie, or move the puck up ice and into the attacking zone more efficiently instead of constantly playing a chip and chase style...Detroit too often finds themselves stationary and needs to create movement. This team has some very good skaters and they will need to utilize those skills tonight if they hope to come out of Pittsburgh with two points.
Finish What They Start
The Penguins are a bit of a surprisingly stingy team in terms of goals allowed. Tristan Jarry has been solid in net and the team in front does a decent job limiting dangerous scoring opportunities. To win tonight, Detroit absolutely has to find ways to finish more of those limited opportunities.
