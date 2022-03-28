Quick Hits: The It Goes to 11 Edition

In Red Wings News

“Simon has done extremely well,” Yzerman said. “He’s a different player than Moritz Seider, but he’s had a real impact for a 19-year-old in a very good league. He’s had a tremendous impact in the Swedish League.” Much has been speculated about Edvinsson’s future next season. Given his performance in the SHL, and size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and skating ability, not to mention a willingness to play a physical game, it wouldn’t be shocking if Edvinsson makes the NHL immediately, bypassing the minor leagues.

I don’t want to talk about last night anymore. Let’s talk about how cool it would be to have Edvinsson be able to make the jump next year.

College Hockey Heats Up

It’ll be a tough call for some on the 7th as Michigan takes on Denver in the Frozen Four. Denver has three Red Wings’ picks on their roster and Michigan is... well it’s Michigan.

On the other side of the bracket, Minnesota fights with itself.

Here’s what the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament bracket looks like

Around the League

Marc-Andre Fleury just confirmed on @NHL_On_TNT's intermission show that he respects the #Caps but wasn't interested in coming to Washington at the deadline after all of the playoff battles as a member of the Penguins. "It just didn’t seem right," he said. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 27, 2022

This is about the worst way Fleury could have made this point for me. I fully appreciate the concept that he was a Penguin for so long and has that old rivalry embedded deeply enough in him to make him not want to play for the Capitals, but to say “it just didn’t seem right” to play for a team after spending all season willingly suiting up for the Blackhawks just rubs me wrong.

Entirely my problem, I know.