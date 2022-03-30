Quick Hits: The Registry Edition

In Red Wings News
On this day in 2013: Red Wings sign UFA defenseman Danny DeKeyser @WMUHockey pic.twitter.com/Eb7LnAoiHe— Kyle M. (@KyleWIIM) March 29, 2022
Thanks Kyle!
Thomas Greiss not available for tomorrow, Pickard also out @DetroitRedWings #LGRW— Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) March 29, 2022
UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled goaltender Victor Brattstrom from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. pic.twitter.com/3E9pCTRKOj— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 30, 2022
Around the League
NHL working with NHLPA to add no-trade documentation to contract registry - NHL
“We’ve drafted a letter of agreement, which we will share with the Players’ Association probably later today, so I expect a resolution,” Daly said. “We have to negotiate that with the Players’ Association as well, at least what we’re proposing, so I expect to continue that dialogue. I don’t anticipate it being a problem getting to what we need.”
The proposed requirement to file no-trade clauses to Central Registry is in response to the NHL cancelling a trade that would have sent forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Anaheim Ducks on March 21.
Whatever prevents screwups like the Dadonov situation, sure.
Loading comments...