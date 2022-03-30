Quick Hits: The Registry Edition

Thanks Kyle!

“We’ve drafted a letter of agreement, which we will share with the Players’ Association probably later today, so I expect a resolution,” Daly said. “We have to negotiate that with the Players’ Association as well, at least what we’re proposing, so I expect to continue that dialogue. I don’t anticipate it being a problem getting to what we need.”

The proposed requirement to file no-trade clauses to Central Registry is in response to the NHL cancelling a trade that would have sent forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Anaheim Ducks on March 21.