Morning Skate: Rangers @ Red Wings, Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:30 Eastern

Place: Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: TNT? Okay, sure, TNT.

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Rangers’ Blog: Blueshirt Banter

So uh, anybody catch that game on Sunday? Anyone who sat from beginning to end gets 10,000 Deluxe Wingin’ It Points, redeemable for one Ville Leino jersey at the door. In case you have rightfully shut yourself away from Red Wings news since Saturday, the Wings got wrecked eviscerated immolated annihilated vivisectioned beaten very, very badly by the Pittsburgh Penguins, 11-2. We really don’t need to say anything more about it. At this point, my words can only detract from how awful that game was, and I’d rather just let that one sit there, sour and all.

But it does lead us to an interesting narrative tonight against the Rangers. Detroit has gotta find a way to win. In some ways, this is the most important game of this season, and it is against a team that has been on a similar rebuild timeline as the Red Wings. However, they got lucky in the draft a handful of times while Detroit has only ever moved back. Where did all Detroit’s luck go in the last several drafts? To the Rangers. And since they’ve got to win against this fellow Original Six club, who did they beat last night? Of course it was the Penguins (3-2.)

It will be an interesting one tonight, for sure. Good can still come from seasons that do not end in a playoff berth; Detroit thought they were in store for that kind of season through 41 games this year. Things have since taken a dramatic turn for the worst and need a radical correction tonight. Not to put too fine a point on it, but this game might show us whether or not this season is truly well and lost.