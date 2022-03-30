Rangers @ Red Wings: Updates, Lines, Key to the Game

Updates
Givani Smith is skating this morning in a blue non-contact jersey. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 30, 2022
Jeff Blashill said Larkin will be available tonight, sorry for the scare https://t.co/kDQsbrYhJh— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 30, 2022
Frank Vatrano— Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) March 30, 2022
Chris Kreider (all season)
Braden Schneider
Jacob Trouba
Second line with Andrew Copp at C
D-zone coverage, forecheck and puck management #NYR in the standings
Takeaways from last night’s win in Pitt https://t.co/tkFk1lCRbu
Red Wings Lines
Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond
Vrana - Veleno - Gagner
Erne - Suter - Sundqvist
Hirose - Rasmussen - Zadina
Oesterle - Seider
Juolevi - Hronek
Walman - Lindstrom
Nedeljkovic
A Warm Body
Rangers Lines
Kreider - Zibanejad - Vatrano
Panarin - Copp - Hunt
Lafreniere - Chytil - Goodrow
Motte - Brodzinski - Reaves
Lindgren - Fox
Miller - Trouba
Nemeth - Schneider
Shesterkin
Georgiev
Key to the Game
Win the damn game. There’s nothing else to be said here. Winning is the only thing to be done. However it gets done, let’s see it get done. Preferably in dominant fashion, but we’ll take a 1-0, a 3-2, or a 7-5. From where the Red Wings fans are sitting, the how matters less tonight than any other game this year. What matters most is actually getting the victory, any way, any how.
LGRW, friends.
Loading comments...