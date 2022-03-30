Rangers @ Red Wings: Updates, Lines, Key to the Game

Updates

Givani Smith is skating this morning in a blue non-contact jersey. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 30, 2022

Jeff Blashill said Larkin will be available tonight, sorry for the scare https://t.co/kDQsbrYhJh — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 30, 2022

Frank Vatrano



Chris Kreider (all season)



Braden Schneider



Jacob Trouba



Second line with Andrew Copp at C



D-zone coverage, forecheck and puck management #NYR in the standings



Takeaways from last night’s win in Pitt https://t.co/tkFk1lCRbu — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) March 30, 2022

Red Wings Lines

Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond

Vrana - Veleno - Gagner

Erne - Suter - Sundqvist

Hirose - Rasmussen - Zadina

Oesterle - Seider

Juolevi - Hronek

Walman - Lindstrom

Nedeljkovic

A Warm Body

Rangers Lines

Kreider - Zibanejad - Vatrano

Panarin - Copp - Hunt

Lafreniere - Chytil - Goodrow

Motte - Brodzinski - Reaves

Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Nemeth - Schneider

Shesterkin

Georgiev

Key to the Game

Win the damn game. There’s nothing else to be said here. Winning is the only thing to be done. However it gets done, let’s see it get done. Preferably in dominant fashion, but we’ll take a 1-0, a 3-2, or a 7-5. From where the Red Wings fans are sitting, the how matters less tonight than any other game this year. What matters most is actually getting the victory, any way, any how.

LGRW, friends.