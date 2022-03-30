 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rangers @ Red Wings: Updates, Lines, Key to the Game

By Mike Bremer
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Red Wings Lines

Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond
Vrana - Veleno - Gagner
Erne - Suter - Sundqvist
Hirose - Rasmussen - Zadina

Oesterle - Seider
Juolevi - Hronek
Walman - Lindstrom

Nedeljkovic
A Warm Body

Rangers Lines

Kreider - Zibanejad - Vatrano
Panarin - Copp - Hunt
Lafreniere - Chytil - Goodrow
Motte - Brodzinski - Reaves

Lindgren - Fox
Miller - Trouba
Nemeth - Schneider

Shesterkin
Georgiev

Key to the Game

Win the damn game. There’s nothing else to be said here. Winning is the only thing to be done. However it gets done, let’s see it get done. Preferably in dominant fashion, but we’ll take a 1-0, a 3-2, or a 7-5. From where the Red Wings fans are sitting, the how matters less tonight than any other game this year. What matters most is actually getting the victory, any way, any how.

LGRW, friends.

Loading comments...