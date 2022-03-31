Red Wings among ‘heaviest pursuers’ for free-agent forward Ben Meyers

It’s college free agent season, and while we haven’t seen any UFA signings from the Red Wings just yet, there are reports that they have their eyes set on the top free agent out of the NCAA.

Elliotte Friedman reports in his latest “32 Thoughts” that Detroit is one of three teams to be heavily pursuing soon-to-be free-agent Ben Meyers.

21. Detroit, Minnesota and Philadelphia are believed to be among the heaviest pursuers for free-agent Ben Meyers at the University of Minnesota. Still has a Frozen Four to play, though.

If you follow college hockey, you know who Ben Meyers is. Hell, you might even know him if you don’t watch college hockey. The 23-year-old pivot representend Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where he put up four points in four games. Meyers has had a teriffic season as captain of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In 33 games he’s registered 41 points (17-24—41) and has helped propel his team to the Frozen Four. He was named NCAA (B1G) Player of the Year, and also named to the First All-Star Team.

Meyers won’t be able to sign an NHL contract until Minnesota is either eliminated, or wins the National Championship. They will play Minnesota State in the semifinal on April 7th at TD Garden in Boston.

The Spin

Obviously the Red Wings could use depth down the middle. Meyers has developed well since his first NCAA season in 2019-2020. He has a tremendous pedigree, but what are the odds he chooses to sign with Detroit? I’m not convinced Detroit will be his final choice. Meyers is a Minnesota-native, and with how good the Wild have been, I would think that would be where he lands. That being said, Steve Yzerman has a way with young players. We’ll see where this goes once the Frozen Four wraps up.