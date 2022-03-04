Quick Hits: The Evolving and Revolving Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Michael went to work over the last couple of summers and made himself a much better skater,” Blashill said. “He looks like he skates real well now, especially for a big man.” Rasmussen took the recommendation and advice to heart, spending a lot of time in the off-season working on the areas that needed improvement. “Just a lot of time in the gym, on the ice, working on my strength and power,” Rasmussen said. “Just different stuff like that. On the ice, going through extra (work) with skating coaches here and people I work with back home (in Vancouver) in the summer. It’s been an on going thing. The faster you can be, and more explosive you can be, it helps you.

There’s a lot of talk about him being a net-front guy and learning his size. My biggest concern with Rasmussen at this point is that I want to see confirmation he’s working hand-eye and reaction drills.

Being a big guy in front of the net can certainly help make sure you’re in position to reach rebounds and screen the goalie’s vision, but without being able to tip pucks past your big frame or get your stick meaningfully on loose pucks, you get a lot of almost-goals that leave us all looking skyward.

Around the League

With the event set to take place at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, February 18, 2023, approximately 60,000 fans are expected to be in attendance. “We’re very excited to host next year’s Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley against Washington. This event is big for our region and our great Caniacs,” Canes President & General Manager offered. “We believe that it will not only be a great matchup on the ice, but it also being a rivalry will only enhance the experience as a whole.”

Should be cool for them.