Red Wings at Lightning: Updates, Lines

Updates
With the Bolts getting lit up last night the only real update we’re likely to get is whether Jon Cooper is going to be lighter in the wallet for getting tossed out of his team’s loss to the Penguins.
#RematchAlert! After getting tossed by referee Wes McCauley on Thursday, @TBLightning head coach Jon Cooper will get to spend another night with the veteran ref, who's working #DETvsTBL tonight: https://t.co/GUDwQPPd04 pic.twitter.com/PxyGw5tMnJ— Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) March 4, 2022
Nedeljkovic off the ice first here in Tampa Bay @DetroitRedWings #LGRW— Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) March 4, 2022
Carley also reported that Mitchell Stephens skated with the team this morning, but upon asking Blash about him, was told that he’s still rehabbing and he can’t give a timeframe until Stephens practices with the team.
Red Wings Lines
Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Michael Rasmussen - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina
Adam Erne- - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner
Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Bolts Lines
Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Mathieu Joseph
Ross Colton - Anthony Cirelli - Taylor Raddysh
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonough - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev- Cal Foote
Brian Elliott
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Keys
Don’t take guff, but focus on the scoreboard
I don’t want to see Larkin suspended again or anybody boarded without repercussions, but the best way to embarrass the Bolts is on the scoreboard. The second-best way to embarrass the Bolts is with metacarpophalangeal-facial contact.
Don’t let Corey Perry score
Just a matter of common sense here.
Blashill should fight Cooper
I don’t care if you’re friends. Tonight you’re bitter rivals. Get him, Blash.
