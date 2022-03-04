Red Wings at Lightning: Updates, Lines

Updates

With the Bolts getting lit up last night the only real update we’re likely to get is whether Jon Cooper is going to be lighter in the wallet for getting tossed out of his team’s loss to the Penguins.

#RematchAlert! After getting tossed by referee Wes McCauley on Thursday, @TBLightning head coach Jon Cooper will get to spend another night with the veteran ref, who's working #DETvsTBL tonight: https://t.co/GUDwQPPd04 pic.twitter.com/PxyGw5tMnJ — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) March 4, 2022

Nedeljkovic off the ice first here in Tampa Bay @DetroitRedWings #LGRW — Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) March 4, 2022

Carley also reported that Mitchell Stephens skated with the team this morning, but upon asking Blash about him, was told that he’s still rehabbing and he can’t give a timeframe until Stephens practices with the team.

Red Wings Lines

Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri

Michael Rasmussen - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina

Adam Erne- - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Bolts Lines

Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Mathieu Joseph

Ross Colton - Anthony Cirelli - Taylor Raddysh

Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonough - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev- Cal Foote

Brian Elliott

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Keys

Don’t take guff, but focus on the scoreboard

I don’t want to see Larkin suspended again or anybody boarded without repercussions, but the best way to embarrass the Bolts is on the scoreboard. The second-best way to embarrass the Bolts is with metacarpophalangeal-facial contact.

Don’t let Corey Perry score

Just a matter of common sense here.

Blashill should fight Cooper

I don’t care if you’re friends. Tonight you’re bitter rivals. Get him, Blash.