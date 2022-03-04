 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings at Lightning: Updates, Lines

By J.J. from Kansas
Tampa Bay Lightning v Detroit Red Wings”n”n Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

With the Bolts getting lit up last night the only real update we’re likely to get is whether Jon Cooper is going to be lighter in the wallet for getting tossed out of his team’s loss to the Penguins.

Carley also reported that Mitchell Stephens skated with the team this morning, but upon asking Blash about him, was told that he’s still rehabbing and he can’t give a timeframe until Stephens practices with the team.

Red Wings Lines

Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Michael Rasmussen - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina
Adam Erne- - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Bolts Lines

Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Mathieu Joseph
Ross Colton - Anthony Cirelli - Taylor Raddysh
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonough - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev- Cal Foote

Brian Elliott
Andrei Vasilevskiy

Keys

Don’t take guff, but focus on the scoreboard

I don’t want to see Larkin suspended again or anybody boarded without repercussions, but the best way to embarrass the Bolts is on the scoreboard. The second-best way to embarrass the Bolts is with metacarpophalangeal-facial contact.

Don’t let Corey Perry score

Just a matter of common sense here.

Blashill should fight Cooper

I don’t care if you’re friends. Tonight you’re bitter rivals. Get him, Blash.

