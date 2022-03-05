Morning Skate: Red Wings at Panthers - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Place: BB&T Center, Sunrise FL

TV: ESPN+, HULU

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Real tough matchup to finish the Florida gauntlet for the Wings to end the week. Florida kicks ass. They have a +60 goal differential thanks to being at the top of the league goal scoring list (and halfway up the goals against list). Special teams are nothing to write home about but with six players over 40 points so far and Sergei Bobrovsky putting up the kind of stats that made a name for himself it’s a tough call.

No GDU on the schedule for today. We’ll share what updates come up in the comments below but the Wings aren’t going to skate. We’ll likely see Givani Smith come in for Carter Rowney, who was injured blocking a shot last night in Tampa.