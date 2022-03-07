Red Wings place defenseman Danny DeKeyser on waivers

The Red Wings are putting veteran defenseman Danny DeKeyser on waivers:

DeKeyser (DET) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2022

Perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise — Detroit is making this move on the heels of a handful of transactions, including claiming 23-year-old defenseman Olli Juolevi Sunday afternoon.

Before the DeKeyser news Monday afternoon, the Red Wings announced that forward Joe Veleno is being recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins, and forward Carter Rowney is being moved to injured reserve. Veleno was sent down Sunday, which was nothing more than a paper transaction.

DeKeyser, 32, is in his 10th NHL season, all of them with the Red Wings. It’s been a season he likely wants to forget, having zero goals and just six assists in 43 games. Funny enough (and maybe it’s not that funny), the news comes on DeKeyser’s birthday.. Though it should be noted that just because he’s going on waivers doesn’t necessarily mean he has to head to Grand Rapids right now.

This is also a move that could be a precursor to Jakub Vrana’s season debut. We’ll be keeping an eye on that, but all signs point toward Vrana suiting up soon.

The Red Wings host the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena Tuesday night. Puck drop is at 7:30pm.