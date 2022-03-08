Red Wings vs Coyotes: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Red Wings with a couple of additional changes at practice this morning.

Ok, new look for the Red Wings in line rushes this morning:



Fabbri-Larkin-Raymond

Bertuzzi-Suter-Vrana

Namestnikov-Rasmussen-Erne

Gagner-Veleno-Zadina



Leddy-Seider

Oesterle-Hronek

Staal-Lindstrom

Juolevi-Stecher — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) March 8, 2022

Alex Nedeljkovic off the ice first this morning. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 8, 2022

The confirmation everybody has been waiting for...

Jakub Vrána returns to the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/19PU5STO8h — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 8, 2022

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes forward Antoine Roussel suffered a lower body injury Saturday versus Ottawa and will be out of the lineup 6 weeks. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) March 8, 2022

Coach André Tourigny said that Karel Vejmelka will start in goal against the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Little Caesars Arena. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) March 8, 2022

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Robby Fabbri - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter - Jakub Vrana

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Sam Gagner - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina

Defense

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider

Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Assumed scratches: Olli Juolevi - Troy Stecher

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Arizona

Forwards

Clayton Keller - Travis Boyd - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli - Alex Galchenyuk - Phil Kessel

Nick Ritchie - Barrett Hayton - Loui Eriksson

Hudson Fasching - Christian Fischer - Lawson Crouse

Defense

Shayne Gostisbehere - Dysin Mayo

Janis Moser - Anton Stralman

Vladislav Kolyachonok - Jakob Chychrun

Goalies

Karel Vejmelka

Scott Wedgewood

Keys to the Game

1. Ease Vrana Into Game Action

It is very exciting to have Jakub Vrana back in the lineup after being out all season. He has the potential to not only boost the output of the line he plays on but by causation, allows there to be better depth further down the lineup. That being said, everybody else has played over 50 games this season while Vrana has played 0. Expect him to take a few games to get up to speed, and be pleasantly surprised if he produces immediately. Blashill will likely find a way to keep Vrana on limited minutes in this game, even with second line and powerplay duties.

2. Don’t Play Down to the Opponent

After playing some of the league’s best squads the past 5 games, and more if you include Minnesota and the Rangers prior to the one week break, the Wings are taking on a team at the opposite end of the spectrum in the Coyotes. But it will be critical for Detroit not to throttle the tempo down just because of who they’re up against. Plenty of teams better than Detroit fall into the trap of looking past cellar dwellers like Arizona and paying for it. Arizona has won 4 of their last 6 and will be ready to jump on the Wings if they don’t show up prepared.

3. Build Your Trade Value

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Red Wings are set to once again be sellers. We are already well into the time of year where we get reports on which teams have scouts at given games. Detroit has several candidates that could be moved at the deadline between Leddy, Namestnikov, and others. Players don’t necessarily enjoy being traded but there is appeal, especially for veterans, in being dealt to a contender late in the season for a chance at a Cup that isn’t going to happen in Detroit this year. With more eyes on them, that should be an additional motivator for any of these players to step up to another level as the deadline nears.