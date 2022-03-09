Quick Hits: The Phil the Thrill Edition

In Red Wings Land

The Coyotes set up a charter flight, allowing Kessel to return to Phoenix for this important life event. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 9, 2022

The only cool thing from last night, unless we wake up to Yzerman having done something cooler.

Around the League

The NHL told its teams to cease contact with KHL counterparts and Russia-based agents as part of the suspension of the memorandum of understanding between the leagues. They can continue to communicate with North American agents certified by the NHL Players’ Association but may have more difficulty completing agreements.

Signing players out of the KHL kind of required that memorandum of understanding which just got suspended. Essentially we’re back to the days of trying to get a player to defect and counting on the IIHF to side with us.