Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Mads Sogaard will make his first NHL start tonight in Detroit‼️#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/63T8GU3TxK— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 1, 2022
If Ottawa fail they to take two points from their game against Detroit, the Senators will be eliminated from playoff contention.— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 1, 2022
On this day in 1954, Gordie Howe set a playoff record for the fastest goal from the start of a game when he scored nine seconds after the opening faceoff in the @DetroitRedWings' 4-3 overtime win against Maple Leafs #Hockey365 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/ne1noxWzn2— Mike Commito (@mikecommito) April 1, 2022
"It's very exciting. I have a lot of family and friends in the stands so I'm excited to play in front of them."— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 1, 2022
More from Josh Norris as he gets set to play his first NHL game in his home state of Michigan. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/elwEZGJMrE
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne - Pius Suter – Oskar Sundqvist
Jakub Vrana – Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner
Taro Hirose – Michael Rasmussen – Filip Zadina
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Olli Juolevi - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tomas Griess
SENATORS
Forwards
Brady Tkachuk – Josh Norris – Drake Batherson
Alex Formention – Tim Stutzle – Connor Brown
Mathieu Joesph – Chris Tierney – Colin White
Tyler Ennis – Dylan Gambrell – Austin Watson
Defense
Erik Brannstrom – Artem Zub
Michael Del Zotto – Travis Hamonic
Nick Holden – Nikita Zaitsev
Goalies
Mads Sogaard
Anton Forsberg
Keys to the Game
Start On Time
This could probably be written in stone for every Detroit game for the last few seasons. They continue to dig themselves into holes early on in the game and expend tons of energy just trying to dig back out. If they ever are going to come out of the gate with some intensity and speed, tonight should be the time. Ottawa has struggled with offense all season and is in the midst of a serious slump. A quick start here would breathe a lot of life into the Wings and the LCA.
Keep the Power Play Moving
Last game against the Rangers, Detroit found some power play success with two of their four goals coming with the man advantage. Additionally, they had several quality scorings chances to go along with the two goals. They need to build on that success and continue what was working for them.
Keep Dylan in Check
This is a little cheeky, but it would be incomplete if it was not mentioned that this is the first time that Dylan Larkin will play against Mathieu Joseph since Opening Night when Joseph, then with the Tampa Bay Lightning, checked Larkin from behind into the boards. The Red Wings captain took exception to the hit, popped back onto his feet at hit Joseph with a gloved right hand shot as he skated by. The hit would land Joseph onto the ice and earn Larkin a one game suspension. I expect Dylan to play his usual game and not really pay too much matter to it, but if it gets out of hand some retribution could be sought and Detroit needs to keep their captain cool.
