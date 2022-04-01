 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By edubbnaz
Updates

Projected Lines

RED WINGS

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Adam Erne - Pius Suter – Oskar Sundqvist

Jakub Vrana – Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner

Taro Hirose – Michael Rasmussen – Filip Zadina

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Olli Juolevi - Filip Hronek

Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tomas Griess

SENATORS

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Josh Norris – Drake Batherson

Alex Formention – Tim Stutzle – Connor Brown

Mathieu Joesph – Chris Tierney – Colin White

Tyler Ennis – Dylan Gambrell – Austin Watson

Defense

Erik Brannstrom – Artem Zub

Michael Del Zotto – Travis Hamonic

Nick Holden – Nikita Zaitsev

Goalies

Mads Sogaard

Anton Forsberg

Keys to the Game

Start On Time

This could probably be written in stone for every Detroit game for the last few seasons. They continue to dig themselves into holes early on in the game and expend tons of energy just trying to dig back out. If they ever are going to come out of the gate with some intensity and speed, tonight should be the time. Ottawa has struggled with offense all season and is in the midst of a serious slump. A quick start here would breathe a lot of life into the Wings and the LCA.

Keep the Power Play Moving

Last game against the Rangers, Detroit found some power play success with two of their four goals coming with the man advantage. Additionally, they had several quality scorings chances to go along with the two goals. They need to build on that success and continue what was working for them.

Keep Dylan in Check

This is a little cheeky, but it would be incomplete if it was not mentioned that this is the first time that Dylan Larkin will play against Mathieu Joseph since Opening Night when Joseph, then with the Tampa Bay Lightning, checked Larkin from behind into the boards. The Red Wings captain took exception to the hit, popped back onto his feet at hit Joseph with a gloved right hand shot as he skated by. The hit would land Joseph onto the ice and earn Larkin a one game suspension. I expect Dylan to play his usual game and not really pay too much matter to it, but if it gets out of hand some retribution could be sought and Detroit needs to keep their captain cool.

