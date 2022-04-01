Quick Hits: The Grow Look Edition

With 15 games remaining, Blashill must consider a young player’s development, even if he’s struggling, when deciding his lineup.

“I don’t look at birth certificates when I make the decision on who’s playing,” Blashill said. “In certain young guys’ cases, when you’re out of it this time of year, they might get a little edge to play because we understand we’re trying to figure out what they are and maybe help develop them as players. But in the end, I think some guys … even if they have a tough game they’re going to go back in because they’ve built up that trust or confidence.