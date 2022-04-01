Quick Hits: The Grow Look Edition

In Red Wings News
Red Wings defensemen Hronek, Lindstrom experience growing pains - MLive
With 15 games remaining, Blashill must consider a young player’s development, even if he’s struggling, when deciding his lineup.
“I don’t look at birth certificates when I make the decision on who’s playing,” Blashill said. “In certain young guys’ cases, when you’re out of it this time of year, they might get a little edge to play because we understand we’re trying to figure out what they are and maybe help develop them as players. But in the end, I think some guys … even if they have a tough game they’re going to go back in because they’ve built up that trust or confidence.
“I’m not going to cut Hronek’s time, so stop asking”
Around the League
10 NHL insights and observations: Skinner’s resurgence a much-needed win for Sabres - Yahoo
1. In the NFL, no-look passes have been all the rage of late. Patrick Mahomes has a whole highlight reel of them while Matthew Stafford made his biggest pass, in the league’s biggest game, a no-looker.
In the NHL, meanwhile, it has rather quietly become a big thing too. It makes sense as to why: teams are so good at defending and coaches can put systems in place to reduce offence. You need to create misdirection and confusion.
Ah yes, taking a cue from the NFL, the hockey players have finally figured out that not telegraphing your passes might be good. Wait until basketball hears of this breakthrough idea invented by the footballers.
