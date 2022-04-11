 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Benny Hill Bad Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Benny Hill Photo by TV Times via Getty Images

In Red Wings News

The story about Kronwall is hilarious.

Around the League

Borowiecki left needing repairs after taking high stick from Malkin - Sportsnet

Watch as Predators’ Mark Borowiecki gets left cut after receiving a high stick to the mouth from Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin.

Borowiecki is a class A shitbag but that’s a horribly dirty move by Malkin

