Quick Hits: The Benny Hill Bad Edition

In Red Wings News
Here we go again! I have translated an article about @DetroitRedWings for you non- speakers out there. The original author is afaik @RoloMartins and it's a great inteview with Håkan Andersson! Again I have no part in his work other than hastily translating it for #LGRW fans. pic.twitter.com/i2v75Xu0gQ— Lars Thorsell (@LarsThorsell) April 10, 2022
The story about Kronwall is hilarious.
Around the League
Borowiecki left needing repairs after taking high stick from Malkin - Sportsnet
Watch as Predators’ Mark Borowiecki gets left cut after receiving a high stick to the mouth from Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin.
Borowiecki is a class A shitbag but that’s a horribly dirty move by Malkin
