 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Skate: Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings - Preview, How to Watch

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Ottawa Senators v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Time: 7:30pm ET

Place: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

TV: BSDETX

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Senators Blog: Silver Seven

10-4 good buddy

Yep. That’s the combined scores of the two games Detroit has played against Ottawa so far. Back-to-back 5-2 losses to the rare team that’s quite a bit behind the Wings in the standings. Hilariously, Ottawa’s goal differential is way better though.

Detroit’s practice yesterday involved the same forward lines we saw against Columbus, but it looks like Jake Walman is going to be bumping Jordan Oesterle out of the lineup after having missed that game with a still undisclosed injury.

Speaking of undisclosed things, Givani Smith didn’t practice and they haven’t specifically told us what’s up. The evidence suggests it’s concussion-related, but the team is under no obligation to tell us. I just want him to be/get healthy.

The Red Wings can’t even hold a lead against themselves lol.

Preview

Loading comments...