Morning Skate: Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:30pm ET

Place: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

TV: BSDETX

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Senators Blog: Silver Seven

10-4 good buddy

Yep. That’s the combined scores of the two games Detroit has played against Ottawa so far. Back-to-back 5-2 losses to the rare team that’s quite a bit behind the Wings in the standings. Hilariously, Ottawa’s goal differential is way better though.

Detroit’s practice yesterday involved the same forward lines we saw against Columbus, but it looks like Jake Walman is going to be bumping Jordan Oesterle out of the lineup after having missed that game with a still undisclosed injury.

Speaking of undisclosed things, Givani Smith didn’t practice and they haven’t specifically told us what’s up. The evidence suggests it’s concussion-related, but the team is under no obligation to tell us. I just want him to be/get healthy.

The White team thought they won the 2 on 1 competition, only to be crushed at the end when the Red team came from behind to win it. #RedWings pic.twitter.com/sBNcUJghTm — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) April 11, 2022

The Red Wings can’t even hold a lead against themselves lol.

Preview