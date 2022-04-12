 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Ottawa Senators v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

First 7,500 fans get a free hat if you're going tonight.

The official Sens account also says Drake Batherson is a gametime decision and that tonight is Alex Formenton's 100th game.

Projected Lines

RED WINGS

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter – Filip Zadina
Oskar Sundqvist – Joe Veleno – Michael Rasmussen
Adam Erne – Mitchell Stephens – Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom

Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic

SENATORS

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Josh Norris – Mathieu Joseph
Alex Formenton – Tim Stutzle – Connor Brown
Dylan Gambrell – Chris Tierney – Adam Gaudette
Parker Kelly – Colin White – Austin Watson

Erik Brannstrom – Artem Zub
Victor Mete – Travis Hamonic
Nick Holden – Nikita Zaitsev

Anton Forsberg
Mads Sogaard

