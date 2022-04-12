Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups

Updates

Looking like Thomas Greiss tonight for Detroit, with Nedeljkovic still out with the extras (smith — INJ, Juolevi and Oesterle) — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) April 12, 2022

First 7,500 fans get a free hat if you're going tonight.

The official Sens account also says Drake Batherson is a gametime decision and that tonight is Alex Formenton's 100th game.

Projected Lines

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter – Filip Zadina

Oskar Sundqvist – Joe Veleno – Michael Rasmussen

Adam Erne – Mitchell Stephens – Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

SENATORS

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Josh Norris – Mathieu Joseph

Alex Formenton – Tim Stutzle – Connor Brown

Dylan Gambrell – Chris Tierney – Adam Gaudette

Parker Kelly – Colin White – Austin Watson

Erik Brannstrom – Artem Zub

Victor Mete – Travis Hamonic

Nick Holden – Nikita Zaitsev

Anton Forsberg

Mads Sogaard