Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups

Updates
Looking like Thomas Greiss tonight for Detroit, with Nedeljkovic still out with the extras (smith — INJ, Juolevi and Oesterle)— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) April 12, 2022
Root, root, root for the #RedWings! It's @tigers Night at Little Caesars Arena!— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 12, 2022
: 7:30pm EST
: @BallySportsDET
: @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/VWARlUPqqL
First 7,500 fans get a free hat if you're going tonight.
Anton Forsberg starts tonight versus Detroit! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/t8kmpvRrlS— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 12, 2022
The official Sens account also says Drake Batherson is a gametime decision and that tonight is Alex Formenton's 100th game.
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter – Filip Zadina
Oskar Sundqvist – Joe Veleno – Michael Rasmussen
Adam Erne – Mitchell Stephens – Sam Gagner
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom
Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic
SENATORS
Forwards
Brady Tkachuk – Josh Norris – Mathieu Joseph
Alex Formenton – Tim Stutzle – Connor Brown
Dylan Gambrell – Chris Tierney – Adam Gaudette
Parker Kelly – Colin White – Austin Watson
Erik Brannstrom – Artem Zub
Victor Mete – Travis Hamonic
Nick Holden – Nikita Zaitsev
Anton Forsberg
Mads Sogaard
