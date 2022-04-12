Quick Hits: The Bring ‘em Back Edition

In Red Wings News

“That first full year he did an excellent job of leading, especially when times were tough,” Blashill said. “It says a lot about him, his character, and who he is as a person. “I didn’t know him at all (when the Wings acquired Gagner) and I didn’t know what to expect. I learned quickly he was a guy who cared a ton, who was smart, who in that short period of time definitely said to me, ‘I’d like to have him back’.”

I’d like to have one of those two back.

There’s a few items at play here: The first is that I’m never quite certain whether this story is entirely Ted Kulfan’s idea or whether it’s a test balloon to get people comfortable with an idea while the player in question is playing well. Ultimately it doesn’t matter.

The other piece is that Sam Gagner should absolutely be back. The idea that he’s somehow “in the way” of another prospect who “should be playing” is a vestigial complaint of a time in which the Wings intentionally logjammed their prospects for some bad reasons. Detroit has used 21 forwards this season. They used 21 last season. They have a roster spot that’s specifically designed to be “guy who maybe shouldn’t play every game.”

Whatever you think about usage is fine, but there’s a spot for Gagner on the roster if not the lineup. Plus, he’s still actually good at hockey.

Around the League

Unfortunately, Hunter and his father Steven were dealt another blow when Scotiabank Arena staff told the two they were not allowed to have the stick with them in the stands, and would have to leave the game if they wanted to keep Suzuki’s gift.

This is stupid as hell.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for four games for Cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki. https://t.co/rNDNPzkLMw — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 12, 2022

One more than I thought he’d get.