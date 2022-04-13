Quick Hits: The Balancing Act Edition

In Red Wings News
Red Wings faced with brisk, busy end to regular-season schedule - Detroit News
“We have a lot of games against some highly explosive teams,” said coach Jeff Blashill, noting the difficulty of the schedule, with seven of the 10 games against playoff teams. “We’re going to have to have great energy. It will be tested and we have to make sure we have that balance.
“If our structure isn’t good, then we’re not going to have enough success. And if our energy isn’t any good, we won’t have success. So we’re going to have to have that balance.
There isn’t really a balance point between “energy” and “structure” but go off...
Around the League
Sabres D Owen Power has topped @CraigJButton's annual top prospects list.— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 12, 2022
“He’s got that skating and he’s got that length, that ease of play that’s reminiscent of Victor Hedman,” said Button. “But not the same level of offence. That’s how I would describe Edvinsson.”
If only I valued Craig Button’s opinion more.
