Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00pm ET
Place: PNC Arena – Raleigh NC
TV: ESPN+, HULU
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Hurricanes Blog: Canes Country
The good news is that thanks to a Lucas Raymond overtime goal in early March we’re guaranteed to not get swept in the season series against the Metropolitan leading Carolina Hurricanes.
The Canes could very well overlook Detroit while they just try to get ready for the postseason to start. They’ve got eight games remaining to hold a four point lead over the Rangers for the chance to face Boston in the first round. Alternately, I suppose they could try to blow that so they can beat up on Pittsburgh in the first round.
Preview
