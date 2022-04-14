Quick Hits: The Support Edition

In Red Wings News

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contact.



Details » https://t.co/nTwcygK6ML pic.twitter.com/oD6POTgNZk — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 13, 2022

New Red Wings signee Magnus Hellberg’s contract is for the remainder of this season — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) April 13, 2022

The Griffins need help through the rest of the season and it’s better for him to get a shot to sign out of the KHL than to just sit on his ass for the rest of the year. Maybe he rules and we sign him again as a stopgap to Greiss walking. Who knows.

Around the League

When you hear about X player making $30M over 5 years ($6M/yr) you think wow he made it. However that is not always the reality, in this thread I am going to break down how much they take home and where the rest of it goes. — Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) April 13, 2022

Another Pronger thread on the difference in perception and reality of what NHLers make. I’m sure that big caveman asshole recognizes it’s a problem a lot of people would love to have, but it’s not really a complaint so much as a reality. There are a LOT of people who’d love to have this kind of problem but also have no idea how to prevent that problem from hurting them too.

Plenty of bad advisors and just not enough education out there. It’s real easy to be real dumb when you’re handed more resources than you’ve ever had to deal with and don’t get a user’s manual with it.

Even harder when your brain hasn’t fully finished developing at the time that kind of cash flows your way too.

BONUS

My talk from #OTTHAC22 is now available to watch! I'm really happy how it turned out, given how nervous I was about talking about some of these topics.



I talked about the importance of promoting, welcoming, and protecting people in the community.https://t.co/wEpQe8tqcL — Returnal to Senderal (@pflynn42) April 13, 2022

A presentation from our former editor and my good friend Peter on the importance of helping support and protect (and mutually respect) people in our community. It’s real easy to share stuff you like. It’s just not as likely to create the same kind of attention as the negative talk will.