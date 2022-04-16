Morning Skate: Red Wings @ Rangers - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 12:30pm ET
Place: Madison Square Garden
TV: BSDET, MSG
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Rangers Blog: Blueshirt Banter
Last time the Wings played the Rangers was a 5-4 OT loss in mid-March. But we won 3-2 (shootout) in mid-Feb. Despite all the narratives we haven’t gotten stomped into the dust so far, so we’re either due or we are their annoying spoiler team.
While the Red Wings are just trying not to have anybody physically explode during the homestretch, there’s a reason we should try to win this game. The Rangers want these points. Not just as a matter of “omg how embarrassing to lose to the Red Wings” but the Rangers and the Canes are battling it out for top spot.
We did the Rangers a favor by beating the Canes, we can take it right back by stealing these two points. Don’t think we won’t take points we don’t want just so another team can’t have them.
Lineups are a bit of a question mark as the Rangers have started the “rest some players for the playoffs” phase, but here are some players sorted into rows!
Sara’s Attempt to Guess the Rangers Lineup:
Kreider-Zibanejad-Vatrano
Panarin-Strome-Copp
Goodrow-Chytil-Kakko
Lafreniere-Rooney-Hunt
Lindgren-Fox
K. Miller-Trouba
Braun-Schneider
Georgiev, Shesterkin, or Fan To Be Named Later From Section 101
Sara Using A Previous Red Wings Lineup That Blash Will Change Anyway
Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond
Vrana-Suter-Zadina
Sundqvist-Veleno-Rasmussen
Erne-Stephens-Gagner
DeKeyser-Seider
Staal-Hronek
Walman-Lindstrom
Nedeljkovic, Greiss, probably not Hellberg, definitely not me.
