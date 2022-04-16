Morning Skate: Red Wings @ Rangers - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 12:30pm ET

Place: Madison Square Garden

TV: BSDET, MSG

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Rangers Blog: Blueshirt Banter

Last time the Wings played the Rangers was a 5-4 OT loss in mid-March. But we won 3-2 (shootout) in mid-Feb. Despite all the narratives we haven’t gotten stomped into the dust so far, so we’re either due or we are their annoying spoiler team.

While the Red Wings are just trying not to have anybody physically explode during the homestretch, there’s a reason we should try to win this game. The Rangers want these points. Not just as a matter of “omg how embarrassing to lose to the Red Wings” but the Rangers and the Canes are battling it out for top spot.

We did the Rangers a favor by beating the Canes, we can take it right back by stealing these two points. Don’t think we won’t take points we don’t want just so another team can’t have them.

Lineups are a bit of a question mark as the Rangers have started the “rest some players for the playoffs” phase, but here are some players sorted into rows!

Sara’s Attempt to Guess the Rangers Lineup:

Kreider-Zibanejad-Vatrano

Panarin-Strome-Copp

Goodrow-Chytil-Kakko

Lafreniere-Rooney-Hunt

Lindgren-Fox

K. Miller-Trouba

Braun-Schneider

Georgiev, Shesterkin, or Fan To Be Named Later From Section 101

Sara Using A Previous Red Wings Lineup That Blash Will Change Anyway

Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond

Vrana-Suter-Zadina

Sundqvist-Veleno-Rasmussen

Erne-Stephens-Gagner

DeKeyser-Seider

Staal-Hronek

Walman-Lindstrom

Nedeljkovic, Greiss, probably not Hellberg, definitely not me.