Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 1:00pm ET

Place: Little Caesars Arena

TV: ESPN, TVAS

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Panthers Blog: Litter Box Cats

If you look at the average of the last two games, Detroit has gotten badly outshot, gotten some real big goaltending and has basically lost a 4-3 OT game against the two top teams in the Metro.

Now we get to start a three game stretch where we’ll face two of the top teams from the Atlantic, starting with the 53-16-6 Florida Panthers who sit on an eight point lead for the top of the division and on a +94 team goal differential. The Panthers have won nine straight. While Detroit is flying in from New York after yesterday’s game, the Panthers have been waiting for us since dispatching the Jets 6-1 on Friday.

On paper this one is already a bloodbath.

But hey, it’s a day for celebrating folks rising unexpectedly, huh?