Dylan Larkin Undergoes Core Muscle Surgery

The Detroit Red Wings announced today on their website that captain Dylan Larkin underwent successful core muscle surgery. The expected recovery time is 8-10 weeks which, of course, puts him out for the remaining six games of the season.

An update on captain Dylan Larkin.



Larkin was having a career year this season with a 31-38-69 stat line through 71 games. It's been clear for a while that he has been playing hurt, and to have a near point-per-game season while fighting through injury is impressive. Here's to hoping for a speedy recovery for D Boss and a return to even greater form next season.