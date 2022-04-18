 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dylan Larkin Undergoes Core Muscle Surgery

The Red Wings captain will miss the rest of the season

By RileyJane
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings announced today on their website that captain Dylan Larkin underwent successful core muscle surgery. The expected recovery time is 8-10 weeks which, of course, puts him out for the remaining six games of the season.

Larkin was having a career year this season with a 31-38-69 stat line through 71 games. It's been clear for a while that he has been playing hurt, and to have a near point-per-game season while fighting through injury is impressive. Here's to hoping for a speedy recovery for D Boss and a return to even greater form next season.

