Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning: Updates, Lineups

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Updates

Projected Lines

[Of note, Helene seems to be the only digger who was at the morning skate and she never tweets lines. The official team account will tell us more about 30 minutes before puck drop, but in the meantime, I threw together the last known lineup. Have fun guessing what Blashill is going to do at 1C today]

RED WINGS

Tyler Bertuzzi - CORE MUSCLES - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter – Filip Zadina
Oskar Sundqvist – Joe Veleno – Michael Rasmussen
Adam Erne – Mitchell Stephens – Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom

Thomas Greiss
Magnus Hellberg

Lightning

Nick Paul - Brayden Point - NIkita Kucherov
Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Ross Colton
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Zach Bogosian

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

