Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning: Updates, Lineups

Updates
Cooper - Vasilevskiy goes tonight, expect him to start on Thursday vs Toronto as well, likely Elliott on Saturday and Vasilevskiy on Sunday in Sunrise (all subject to change) #GoBolts— Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) April 19, 2022
Oskar Sundqvist skating, he’s missed last 2 games (undisclosed injury). #redwings pic.twitter.com/ibqfcxBzjb— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 19, 2022
Jeff Blashill said Red Wings G Alex Nedeljkovic (not at morning skate) is ill, game time decision. If unavailable, Hellberg will back up Greiss.— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 19, 2022
Projected Lines
[Of note, Helene seems to be the only digger who was at the morning skate and she never tweets lines. The official team account will tell us more about 30 minutes before puck drop, but in the meantime, I threw together the last known lineup. Have fun guessing what Blashill is going to do at 1C today]
RED WINGS
Tyler Bertuzzi - CORE MUSCLES - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter – Filip Zadina
Oskar Sundqvist – Joe Veleno – Michael Rasmussen
Adam Erne – Mitchell Stephens – Sam Gagner
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom
Thomas Greiss
Magnus Hellberg
Lightning
Nick Paul - Brayden Point - NIkita Kucherov
Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Ross Colton
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Zach Bogosian
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
