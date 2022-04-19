Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning: Updates, Lineups

Updates

Cooper - Vasilevskiy goes tonight, expect him to start on Thursday vs Toronto as well, likely Elliott on Saturday and Vasilevskiy on Sunday in Sunrise (all subject to change) #GoBolts — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) April 19, 2022

Oskar Sundqvist skating, he’s missed last 2 games (undisclosed injury). #redwings pic.twitter.com/ibqfcxBzjb — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 19, 2022

Jeff Blashill said Red Wings G Alex Nedeljkovic (not at morning skate) is ill, game time decision. If unavailable, Hellberg will back up Greiss. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 19, 2022

Projected Lines

[Of note, Helene seems to be the only digger who was at the morning skate and she never tweets lines. The official team account will tell us more about 30 minutes before puck drop, but in the meantime, I threw together the last known lineup. Have fun guessing what Blashill is going to do at 1C today]

Tyler Bertuzzi - CORE MUSCLES - Lucas Raymond

Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter – Filip Zadina

Oskar Sundqvist – Joe Veleno – Michael Rasmussen

Adam Erne – Mitchell Stephens – Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom

Thomas Greiss

Magnus Hellberg

Lightning

Nick Paul - Brayden Point - NIkita Kucherov

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Ross Colton

Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Zach Bogosian

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott