Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00pm ET

Place: Amalie Arena

TV: BSDETX, BSSUN, SNP

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Bolts Blog: Raw Charge

If you’re around to watch the Red Wings at this point you’re definitely a dedicated fan. Without Larkin and without much to play for against a team that has dominated us since Petr Mrazek was our goalie of the future is a tall order to put up with.

That the Bolts find themselves actually in a race this late doesn’t help either. Tampa is three points up on Boston with seven to play. I don’t think they want to face the winner from the Metro.

The Bolts are a pedestrian 5-3-2 in their last ten. They’ve won two straight. They’re going to want to look like they’re heading in the right direction. I’d like to spoil that.