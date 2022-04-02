 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Middle of the Day Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Sun in Hamburg Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

In Red Wings News

Erne played very well in Fridays’ loss but lol.

Around the League

For context, Zegras scored another lacrosse goal and the Ducks were embarrassing the Coyotes.

Let me be clear: I accept the right of any hockey fan to think that what Jay Beagle pulled here was acceptable or even “part of the game”. I don’t accept the idea itself though. It’s not hockey. It’s designed to punish fun hockey.

Tyson Nash is a dinosaur. I don’t want him anywhere near the sport.

Loading comments...