Quick Hits: The Middle of the Day Edition

In Red Wings News
Defense pairs:— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) April 2, 2022
DeKeyser-Seider
Walman-Lindstrom
Staal-Juoveli/Oesterle
Erne played very well in Fridays’ loss but lol.
Lucas Raymond on the future of the organization, “it starts right now.” @DetroitRedWings #LGRW— Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) April 2, 2022
Around the League
“That’s the problem with these young players. You wanna embarrass guys? You wanna skill it up? You better be prepared to get punched in the mouth.”— Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) April 2, 2022
Coyotes broadcast applauds Jay Beagle cross-checking Trevor Zegras/beating Troy Terry senseless. Embarrassing commentary pic.twitter.com/1AfenuTRkL
For context, Zegras scored another lacrosse goal and the Ducks were embarrassing the Coyotes.
Let me be clear: I accept the right of any hockey fan to think that what Jay Beagle pulled here was acceptable or even “part of the game”. I don’t accept the idea itself though. It’s not hockey. It’s designed to punish fun hockey.
Tyson Nash is a dinosaur. I don’t want him anywhere near the sport.
