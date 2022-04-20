Quick Hits: The Supplement Discipline Edition

In Red Wings Land

This is a paywalled article, but that doesn’t matter because the video of Jeff Blashill talking about Berggren and the Griffins still technically being alive in the playoff race is still viewable. In a way it’s better like this.

Around the League

The amount that was found in McKay’s sample was trillionths of a gram, which didn’t have any impact on the star goaltender’s performance. At the time of the drug test, McKay was being tested after being named as an alternate player for the 2022 United States men’s Olympic hockey team for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. McKay also stated that the presence of ostarine could’ve been from one of the supplements that he was actively taking. Since the positive test, McKay has sent those supplements to a lab to be tested.

So basically he’s ineligible for the worlds but this won’t affect his career at all.

Sometimes a coach can only take a roster so far before a replacement needs to come in and take them further. That’s the feeling with New Jersey. While they were hamstrung by goaltending issues this year, the likes of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Yegor Sharangovich, and Dawson Mercer give hope for the future. But a minus-46 goal differential is more than just who’s between the pipes.

The Lindy Ruff thing is where I was hoping the Wings would be in the discussion with Blashill, but that’s not what Leahy has to say about our coach.