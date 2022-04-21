 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Swedish Hockey Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
EHC Biel-Bienne v Frolunda HC - Champions Hockey League Photo by RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

For Elmer Söderblom, things started to change once he joined the academy portion of the program.

“When I first came to Frölunda it was like any other team in Gothenburg, but when we turned 15-16, that’s when Frölunda starts to show they are better than other teams,” Söderblom recalls. “You get into the real program, you get to develop more, practice more, get into the gym and you’ve got great coaches with a lot of tips and tricks to find ways to get better every day.”

Some good Elmer Soderblom content in there and it’s fortunately not about micturition.

Around the League

I don’t hate it.

