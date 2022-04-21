Quick Hits: The Swedish Hockey Edition

In 2013-14, Roger Rönnberg set out to change @frolunda_hc forever, despite the program having a rich history. His goal was individual development, working hard and growing together, with winning a part of that growth. Now, Frölunda is stronger than ever. https://t.co/JBNLHd3JSV

For Elmer Söderblom, things started to change once he joined the academy portion of the program.

“When I first came to Frölunda it was like any other team in Gothenburg, but when we turned 15-16, that’s when Frölunda starts to show they are better than other teams,” Söderblom recalls. “You get into the real program, you get to develop more, practice more, get into the gym and you’ve got great coaches with a lot of tips and tricks to find ways to get better every day.”