Quick Hits: The Swedish Hockey Edition

In Red Wings Land
In 2013-14, Roger Rönnberg set out to change @frolunda_hc forever, despite the program having a rich history. His goal was individual development, working hard and growing together, with winning a part of that growth. Now, Frölunda is stronger than ever. https://t.co/JBNLHd3JSV— The Coaches Site (@TheCoachesSite) April 20, 2022
For Elmer Söderblom, things started to change once he joined the academy portion of the program.
“When I first came to Frölunda it was like any other team in Gothenburg, but when we turned 15-16, that’s when Frölunda starts to show they are better than other teams,” Söderblom recalls. “You get into the real program, you get to develop more, practice more, get into the gym and you’ve got great coaches with a lot of tips and tricks to find ways to get better every day.”
Some good Elmer Soderblom content in there and it’s fortunately not about micturition.
Around the League
News: NHL teams have been informed the draft lottery will be held May 10.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 20, 2022
The draft *lottery will be conducted remotely with GMs/executives patched in from their home cities.
The entry draft remains July 7-8 in Montreal.
Frölunda has left the old logo behind, this is the new one: pic.twitter.com/jXvaV5nD4e— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) April 20, 2022
I don’t hate it.
Loading comments...