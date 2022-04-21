Red Wings at Panthers: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

When asked about tonight’s lineup Jeff Blashill said things are still in question as the team continues battles some illness. Didn’t get into specifics. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) April 21, 2022

Based on a Red Wings morning skate, looks like same lineup as Tuesday except for Alex Nedeljkovic starting. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 21, 2022

Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight, per Coach Brunette. #DETvsFLA — x - Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 21, 2022

Carter Verhaeghe is missing from morning skate so the #FlaPanthers lines are all new. Like, all new. Check them out: https://t.co/ur0bLpwSWG — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) April 21, 2022

#FlaPanthers looking very different this AM:



Huberdeau - Barkov - Reinhart

Giroux - Bennett - Duclair

Marchment - Lundell - Hornqvist

Thornton - Luostarinen - Acciari

Mamin - Lomberg



Chiarot - Weegar

Forsling - Montour

Carlsson - Gudas

Hagg - Lindbohm



Bob/Knight/JoJo — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) April 21, 2022

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Bertuzzi - Veleno - Raymond

Vrana - Suter - Zadina

Erne - Rasmussen - Sundqvist

Stephens - Gagner

Defense

DeKeyser - Seider

Staal - Hronek

Walman - Lindstrom

Oesterle

Goalies

Nedeljkovic

Greiss/Hellberg

Florida

Forwards

Huberdeau - Barkov - Reinhart

Giroux - Bennett - Duclair

Marchment - Lundell - Hornqvist

Mamin - Lomberg -

Defense

Chiarot - Weegar

Forsling - Montour

Carlsson - Gudas

Goalies

Bobrovsky

Knight

Keys to the Game

1. The Czech Connection

Filip Zadina and Jakub Vrana have shown some chemistry when paired together. Vrana at the end of last season, and upon return late this season has elevated Zadina’s production when the two are playing together. Naturally some of that production from Zadina is expected, when you play with better players you should get better results. But just seeing these two work together, they seem to click really well. It’s something to keep an eye on as the Wings close out the season.

2. Rookies To Finish Strong

The last impression is a lasting impression when it comes to awards time at the end of the season. While both Seider and Raymond’s seasons should be considered massive successes regardless of what transpires these last few games, it wouldn’t hurt to make a highlight play or two, or finish the season on a point streak. It was expected these two would hit a rookie wall after only experiencing the shorter European seasons, but they have continued to play well on the closing leg of the season. But for Raymond to hit 60 points (56 currently) and Seider to hit 50 points (48 currently) would be terrific milestones for the rookie standouts before Calder voting.

3. Play Every Shift

It’s certainly cliché, yes. But with the Wings getting wiped out by Florida twice in the past 6 weeks, by scores of 6-2 and 6-1, it really is critical for the team to show well against the division winning Panthers. The Wings have a tendency to have an awful period, an awful shift that kills momentum, and untimely penalty, the list goes on. Against a club like the Panthers who can capitalize on any error, the Wings have to play every shift like it’s do or die in order to stay in this game.