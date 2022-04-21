Red Wings at Panthers: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
When asked about tonight’s lineup Jeff Blashill said things are still in question as the team continues battles some illness. Didn’t get into specifics. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) April 21, 2022
Based on a Red Wings morning skate, looks like same lineup as Tuesday except for Alex Nedeljkovic starting.— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 21, 2022
Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight, per Coach Brunette. #DETvsFLA— x - Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 21, 2022
Carter Verhaeghe is missing from morning skate so the #FlaPanthers lines are all new. Like, all new. Check them out: https://t.co/ur0bLpwSWG— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) April 21, 2022
#FlaPanthers looking very different this AM:— Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) April 21, 2022
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Bertuzzi - Veleno - Raymond
Vrana - Suter - Zadina
Erne - Rasmussen - Sundqvist
Stephens - Gagner
Defense
DeKeyser - Seider
Staal - Hronek
Walman - Lindstrom
Oesterle
Goalies
Nedeljkovic
Greiss/Hellberg
Florida
Forwards
Huberdeau - Barkov - Reinhart
Giroux - Bennett - Duclair
Marchment - Lundell - Hornqvist
Mamin - Lomberg -
Defense
Chiarot - Weegar
Forsling - Montour
Carlsson - Gudas
Goalies
Bobrovsky
Knight
Keys to the Game
1. The Czech Connection
Filip Zadina and Jakub Vrana have shown some chemistry when paired together. Vrana at the end of last season, and upon return late this season has elevated Zadina’s production when the two are playing together. Naturally some of that production from Zadina is expected, when you play with better players you should get better results. But just seeing these two work together, they seem to click really well. It’s something to keep an eye on as the Wings close out the season.
2. Rookies To Finish Strong
The last impression is a lasting impression when it comes to awards time at the end of the season. While both Seider and Raymond’s seasons should be considered massive successes regardless of what transpires these last few games, it wouldn’t hurt to make a highlight play or two, or finish the season on a point streak. It was expected these two would hit a rookie wall after only experiencing the shorter European seasons, but they have continued to play well on the closing leg of the season. But for Raymond to hit 60 points (56 currently) and Seider to hit 50 points (48 currently) would be terrific milestones for the rookie standouts before Calder voting.
3. Play Every Shift
It’s certainly cliché, yes. But with the Wings getting wiped out by Florida twice in the past 6 weeks, by scores of 6-2 and 6-1, it really is critical for the team to show well against the division winning Panthers. The Wings have a tendency to have an awful period, an awful shift that kills momentum, and untimely penalty, the list goes on. Against a club like the Panthers who can capitalize on any error, the Wings have to play every shift like it’s do or die in order to stay in this game.
