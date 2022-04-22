Quick Hits: The No Ban Edition

C More's Staffan Kronwall on Detroit & Albert Johansson: "They break down his every game, every shift and provide feedback to him. They very much have their eyes on him." Adds that he sees a lot of improvement in Albert's game from last year's playoffs to this year's. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/EHyyIgNG2y

Pierre LeBrun: It’s a question we have asked before as recently as the GM meetings in Florida and I got the same answer again on this day when I circled back to a league official in lieu of what’s happened at Wimbledon and the answer was “no.” The NHL is not contemplating barring Russian players from getting drafted on July 7 and 8 in Montreal. I guess the other thing that we’ll have to keep an eye on is whether some of those Russian prospects are downgraded in the eyes of some NHL teams when the draft arrives. I’ve talked to a few scouts in front offices that are having that internal dialogue, but for now and I don’t think it’s going to change – Russian players absolutely allowed to be drafted.