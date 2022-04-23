Red Wings vs Penguins: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today assigned center Chase Pearson to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today assigned center Chase Pearson to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled right wing Riley Barber and left wing Taro Hirose from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

GENO HAS BEEN FREED!



GENO HAS BEEN FREED!

The team discusses what @emalkin71geno brings to the Penguins lineup:

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Bertuzzi - Veleno - Raymond

Vrana - Suter - Zadina

Erne - Rasmussen - Sundqvist

Stephens - Gagner

With the emergency recalls of Hirose and Barber this morning, one or both may draw into the lineup if there’s any late scratches due to a bug going around the room.

Defense

DeKeyser - Seider

Staal - Hronek

Walman - Lindstrom

Oesterle

Goalies

Nedeljkovic

Greiss/Hellberg

Pittsburgh

Forwards

Guentzel - Crosby - Rakell

Rodrigues - Malkin - Rust

Heinen - Carter - Kapenen

Boyle - Blueger - McGinn

Defense

Dumoulin - Letang

Pettersson - Marino

Matheson - Ruhwedel

Goalies

DeSmith

Domingue

Keys to the Game

1. Show Some Pride

After getting stomped on 11-2 by the Penguins in their last meeting, the expectation is for Detroit to want to seek some sort of vengeance for that game, even if it was largely self-inflicted. Hockey players are a prideful bunch and even though this roster is likely looking forward to resetting this offseason, you can bet they circled this game on their calendars after that last performance.

2. Don’t Make It Easy

Pittsburgh is a strong squad, sitting 11th in offensive output and an even better 4th in goals against this season. They have some weapons up and down their lineup, and the still Hart level play of their leader Crosby. But Detroit has to make them earn their opportunities this time. Get physical, no free plays to the net. Take a chunk of flesh of anybody trying to get a free poke in. If they can send the Penguins home with a few more bruises than they came in with before playoffs than it’ll be a proper message sent.

3. Close the LCA With Some Fireworks

This game marks the home finale of the season for Detroit. In a season that showed a lot more promise for the future in the first few months than it did in the tail end of the season, the Wings need to give the home crowd one last taste of what may come. A few more roars will be a welcome sound for rookie standouts Seider and Raymond, some of the other fresh blood, and also those that have battled through the last few tough seasons. Let the fans leave the building with something to be excited about for next year.