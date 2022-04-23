Red Wings vs Penguins: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today assigned center Chase Pearson to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 22, 2022
Details: https://t.co/DJVZ6p2b8b pic.twitter.com/L6KTUtNim3
UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled right wing Riley Barber and left wing Taro Hirose from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. pic.twitter.com/1Y9G7jYGvr— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 23, 2022
GENO HAS BEEN FREED!— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 22, 2022
The team discusses what @emalkin71geno brings to the Penguins lineup: https://t.co/ynGq6EhcC4 pic.twitter.com/MIwvClekBl
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Bertuzzi - Veleno - Raymond
Vrana - Suter - Zadina
Erne - Rasmussen - Sundqvist
Stephens - Gagner
With the emergency recalls of Hirose and Barber this morning, one or both may draw into the lineup if there’s any late scratches due to a bug going around the room.
Defense
DeKeyser - Seider
Staal - Hronek
Walman - Lindstrom
Oesterle
Goalies
Nedeljkovic
Greiss/Hellberg
Pittsburgh
Forwards
Guentzel - Crosby - Rakell
Rodrigues - Malkin - Rust
Heinen - Carter - Kapenen
Boyle - Blueger - McGinn
Defense
Dumoulin - Letang
Pettersson - Marino
Matheson - Ruhwedel
Goalies
DeSmith
Domingue
Keys to the Game
1. Show Some Pride
After getting stomped on 11-2 by the Penguins in their last meeting, the expectation is for Detroit to want to seek some sort of vengeance for that game, even if it was largely self-inflicted. Hockey players are a prideful bunch and even though this roster is likely looking forward to resetting this offseason, you can bet they circled this game on their calendars after that last performance.
2. Don’t Make It Easy
Pittsburgh is a strong squad, sitting 11th in offensive output and an even better 4th in goals against this season. They have some weapons up and down their lineup, and the still Hart level play of their leader Crosby. But Detroit has to make them earn their opportunities this time. Get physical, no free plays to the net. Take a chunk of flesh of anybody trying to get a free poke in. If they can send the Penguins home with a few more bruises than they came in with before playoffs than it’ll be a proper message sent.
3. Close the LCA With Some Fireworks
This game marks the home finale of the season for Detroit. In a season that showed a lot more promise for the future in the first few months than it did in the tail end of the season, the Wings need to give the home crowd one last taste of what may come. A few more roars will be a welcome sound for rookie standouts Seider and Raymond, some of the other fresh blood, and also those that have battled through the last few tough seasons. Let the fans leave the building with something to be excited about for next year.
