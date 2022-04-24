Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 1:00pm ET

Place: Prudential Center

TV: BSDETX, MSG+2

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Devils Blog: All About the Jersey

We’re so close to the end of the season we can almost taste the regrowth of something to look forward to as contracts fall off our books, free agency opens up, the draft lottery seals our fate and the endless arguments about next season’s head coach are at least changed in a fun way.

But let’s not look past the Devils and into the void of not watching hockey. There’s still hockey to be watched. Detroit travels to New Jersey today to face a Devils team that could only mathematically pass us in the standings if they win out their four remaining games (and only by having enough of them be the right flavor for the Devils to win a tiebreak at 70 points).

The Devils blew a lead and lost in overtime to Carolina yesterday. No idea if today they play deflated or angry.

Congrats on #3,000 Miggy. LGRW