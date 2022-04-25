Quick Hits: The Simon Says Hello Edition

In Red Wings Land

Edvinsson, 19, has recorded 19 points (2-17-19), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 44 regular season games for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League and was named a finalist for the SHL Rookie of the Year Award. He led all league rookies with an average of 19:46 time on ice and his 19 points were fourth-most all time for a defenseman under the age of 19 in the SHL - trailing only Victor Hedman (21 points, 2008-09), Tomas Jonsson (20 points, 1978-79) and Rasmus Dahlin (20 points, 2017-18). The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defenseman also chipped in two assists and two penalty minutes in five postseason contests, helping Frolunda to the SHL playoff semifinals. Edvinsson also tallied three points (1-2-3) in two games representing Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship before the tournament was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

They could have waited due to his European status without losing his rights, but you can’t bring them over without the ELC in place.

“Yzerman usually leads by example, but not when he’s upset with his production. He was moved to speak, to vow to do better, to demand more from his fellow star teammates. The message was delivered calmly — yet sternly — for 10 minutes. The Wings listened intently with the sweat of Game 4 still dripping from their brows. Their captain didn’t want them to forget the hollow feeling of not taking command of their first-round series and of not giving a full effort.” After the next day’s practice, Yzerman told reporters: “We’ve just got to play harder. Our top players have got to play harder. We’ve got to produce and lead the team.”

Yzerman was a few weeks shy of his 32nd birthday when that speech was made, in case you need some context.

Around the League

Defenseman Cam Fowler presented Getzlaf with a luxury golf trip on behalf of Ducks players and the Samueli’s gave him a custom-painted Honda Talon ATV that was driven onto the ice by Hockey Hall of Fame forward Teemu Selanne, who played 15 seasons for the Ducks.

They also gave him the rest of the spring off work!