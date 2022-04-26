Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00pm ET

Place: Scotiabank Arena

TV: BSDETX, SNO

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

As far as I’m counting, the Wings signing Turner Elson and having him listed on their roster right now makes him the 11th forward who isn’t injured or not allowed to play in Canada, so I guess we’ll have to see whether Jordan Oesterle plays forward tonight.

As a reminder, this was originally supposed to be the game to closeout hockey at the LCA this season but things got switched around and now we’re playing in Toronto where in attendance there will be one fan for every year Michael Bunting has played hockey.

No updates from the team since the weekend. No idea who’s going to be in goal. Maybe it’s you!

LGRW