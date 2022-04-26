Quick Hits: The Old and New Edition

In Red Wings Land

The Detroit chapter of @ThePHWA has nominated @DetroitRedWings defenseman Marc Staal for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 25, 2022

Not really a close second for candidates from the Wings. Congrats to Staal.

Around the League

Ovechkin tripped over Toronto goaltender Erik Kallgren’s stick after failing to score on a breakaway attempt. His left arm and shoulder made contact with the boards, and he remained on the ice for several seconds while the arena went silent

Uh oh

Not sure when the Golden Knights became the NHL's most hated team. That honor is normally reserved for teams that win the Cup, but man, I have heard so many negative sentiments from so many corners of the league.

Lots of Sharks fans tonight.

Vegas' playoff hopes on life support. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) April 25, 2022

They’re definitely not a most-hated team but to watch a team run that many cap shenanigans, it does become hilarious if they miss the playoffs. When you throw in how they’ve dealt with goalies MAF and Lehner and how they have never missed the playoffs in their franchise’s history, I’m definitely down with them suffering.