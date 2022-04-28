 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Clever Kid Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

This kid kicks ass

Around the League

With the Preds either taking on the Avs or the Flames in the first round, this is either going to be a hilarious bloodbath or a hilarious fright for a heavily-favored team.

There is nobody who dislikes Russians more than Canadian hockey men. Nobody.

Clever.

Loading comments...