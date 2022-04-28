Quick Hits: The Clever Kid Edition

In Red Wings Land

Moritz Seider is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year. The Red Wings defenseman said the award would mean nothing to him right now.



"It's a distraction, an unnecessary distraction. It's not what I need right now," he said. pic.twitter.com/y7wfn8T8d4 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 27, 2022

This kid kicks ass

Around the League

As @FriedgeHNIC noted, specifics hard to come by on #preds goaltender Juuse Saros - but sounds like original injury prognosis was less than encouraging.



You never know in playoffs, but fair to say there is real doubt as to whether Saros will be available for Round 1. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 27, 2022

With the Preds either taking on the Avs or the Flames in the first round, this is either going to be a hilarious bloodbath or a hilarious fright for a heavily-favored team.

Expect the CHL to announce that Russian and Belarussian players will be ineligible for the upcoming CHL import draft. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) April 27, 2022

There is nobody who dislikes Russians more than Canadian hockey men. Nobody.

From u/bharms27 on reddit



The Sharks jumbotron crew is #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/bQSy436xqa — ᴸᵘᵈᵃᵏʳⁱˢ (@9speederailleur) April 27, 2022

Clever.