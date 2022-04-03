Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 1:00pm ET

Place: Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON

TV: BSDETX

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Senators Blog: Silver Sevens

Preview

Less that 48 hours after the Red Wings dropped their fifth game in a row, a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Friday night, they are back at it again. They look to extra some revenge on those same Senators in the back end of a home and home series that will also be Ottawa’s first home game since the loss of their owner, Eugene Melnyk.

It feels like it is said all to often, but this really does feel like a watershed game for Detroit. They have 13 games left after the one this afternoon. Three are against teams with a worse record ( one more with Ottawa, two with New Jersey) and two others are against non-playoff teams (Columbus and Winnipeg). Another loss today could see a season that really showed progress early on flame out spectacularly, despite the unreal rookie seasons of Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider along with the next step taking by Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi.

With the early puck drop there will not be a Game Update this afternoon but here are a couple interesting tidbits from yesterday’s practice.

Defense pairs:

DeKeyser-Seider

Walman-Lindstrom

Staal-Juoveli/Oesterle — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) April 2, 2022

Those lines look really wonky and caused quite a stir. After practice we learned why:

#RedWings Blashill said Larkin and Hronek, dealing with minor injuries, expected to play tomorrow but can’t say for sure. They will recall a forward from @griffinshockey for Bertuzzi. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) April 2, 2022

The Red Wings did not waste too long in making their decision and announcing who they were calling up to take Bertuzzi’s spot.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



More » https://t.co/kl8jX3XItc pic.twitter.com/MxhOclMtwu — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 2, 2022

As bad as it was on Friday (especially the third period) if these lines (subbing Criscuolo in for Bertuzzi) are what they have to go with today things could be worse. Here is hoping Larkin and Hronek are ok and are on the ice today.