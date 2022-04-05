 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings vs Bruins: Updates, Lines

By J.J. from Kansas
NHL: JAN 02 Bruins at Red Wings Photo by Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Updates

Red Wings Lines

Tyler Bertuzzi- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
Taro Hirose - Michael Rasmussen- Filip Zadina

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal- Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Bruins Lines

