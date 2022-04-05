Red Wings vs Bruins: Updates, Lines

Updates
Per Coach Cassidy, David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic will be out tonight for the #NHLBruins matchup with Detroit. Jeremy Swayman starts in goal. pic.twitter.com/UOQEvocZ9n— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 5, 2022
On this date in 1964, #RedWings Gordie Howe scored a goal to pass Rocket Richard as the all-time leading scorer in playoff history with 127 points.— Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) April 5, 2022
Red Wings Lines
Tyler Bertuzzi- Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
Taro Hirose - Michael Rasmussen- Filip Zadina
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal- Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Bruins Lines
#NHLBruins projected lineup vs. Detroit per Coach Cassidy:— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 5, 2022
Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk
Hall - Haula - Nosek
Foligno - Coyle - Smith
Blidh - Studnicka - McLaughlin
Lindholm - McAvoy
Grzelcyk - Carlo
Forbort - Reilly
Swayman
Ullmark pic.twitter.com/cGPs3DEez9
