 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Lots to Read Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Ukrainians Fleeing War Find Refuge In Berlin Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

In Red Wings News

Around the League

“It’s a matter of putting more women’s hockey on TV,” said Bettez, who has been working with TVA Sports and was part of their coverage of the PWHPA’s Rivalry Rematch and the U Sports women’s hockey final. “It’s good to talk about them in the media, in the newspaper, on the radio, but nothing is better than TV. We have a lot of visibility on YouTube but why can’t we just not put it on TV? That is the best way because when you see it on TV, it starts to get real.”

“There was a man who came up to me and was like ‘wow women’s hockey is fast, it’s physical, it’s good and I still think to myself, like, ‘OK, we’re in 2022... Welcome,’” Bettez said.

Good explainer, this thread.

Loading comments...