Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:30pm ET

Place: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI

TV: BSDET, NESN, SN

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Bruins Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Preview

Oh mannnnnnnn this one is going to suck, isn’t it? I’m not in the mood to sugarcoat things with a “hey maybe this time they’ll not be trash.” You and I know full well there’s no way to guess which team will show up, but based on the one we’ve seen since early February you’ve got a good guess.

But hey, you’re on a Wings blog. You already know about the Wings. What about those buttheads from Boston?

The Bruins are solidly in wild card position with a nonzero chance they sneak into the divisional playoffs rather than having to face the 2nd-best divisional winner. They’re just two points behind Tampa and have a similar goal differential.

Even better in their favor, their success is driven by being the best goal-prevention team in the division, despite not scoring as much. That’s very playoff-like.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand lead the way for Boston. Patrice Bergeron has been injured but would still be tied for third on the Wings’ for points. Malcontent Jake DeBrusk is having himself a good season and Taylor Hall continues to do well.

I dislike all of them.